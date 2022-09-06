 
Tuesday Sep 06 2022
Cardi B and Offset throw extravagant car-themed party for son Wave's first birthday

Tuesday Sep 06, 2022

Cardi B and Offset throw extravagant car-themed party for son Wave’s first birthday
Cardi B and Offset throw extravagant car-themed party for son Wave’s first birthday

Rap stars Cardi B and Offset threw their son Wave Set a lavish sportscar-themed first birthday party on Sunday. The pictures and videos from the extravagant bash have taken the internet by storm.

The proud parents took to their respective Instagram handles and celebrated the first birthday of their son, who was born on Sept. 4, 2021.


The WAP singer, 29, shared adorable glimpses from the lavish birthday bash on her IG stories. The clips featured baby Wave riding around on a small motorised truck and making a stunning entry down a fancy red carpet to the party – adorned with huge green and blue balloon arches.

Wave's elder sister Kulture, four, was also seen adorably pushing his car along to keep him going on his way. The party also featured epic food stations, elaborate desserts, a DJ, arcade games and more.


Moreover, the Migos rapper, 30, also shared a series of pics and videos including the adorable clip from the hospital when his son was born and captioned it. "MY BIG WAVE IS 1 YEARS OLD TODAY I LOVE YOU BIG MAN ‼"


Offset is also the father to three other children from previous relationships.

