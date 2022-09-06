VIDEO: Astronauts record northern lights spectacle from space

 
The International Space Station has shared a stunning video of the aurora lights as seen from space.

The shimmering lights seen from outside the planet provide a new outlook to them. It is a time-lapse video taken after a moderate geomagnetic storm on Earth.

The caption read: "This time-lapse video shows an orbital pass above the aurora-draped Indian Ocean all the way to the moonlit Coral Sea east of Australia."

Witnessing auroras, also known as Northern lights, is on the bucket list of many people. This vibrant dance of lights occurs in the planet's upper atmosphere, according to the Canadian Space Agency.

The incredible video has garnered over 114,000 views and has left social media users astonished.

"Every stargazer's dream place. Amazing view of our universe from the ISS," commented a user.

"It seems enigmatic and mysterious," said another.

"Absolutely fascinating," chimed in a third user.

Newsweek reported that the video was recorded after a geomagnetic storm of the G2 class.


