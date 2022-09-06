Dengue cases continue to increase in Sindh, Punjab

A dengue virus patient rests on a hospital bed covered with a net for protection from virus-carrying mosquitos. — AFP/File

Sindh has reported 2,922 dengue virus patients this year.

Karachi, alone, has reported 92 cases in the last 24 hours.

In the last 24 hours, 85 cases have been confirmed in Punjab.

Cases of dengue have increased in the two provinces with Sindh being more impacted where 92 patients were reported to have been sick with the virus in various districts across Karachi.

According to Sindh’s health department, most number of cases in Karachi were reported from the district west where 27 people were confirmed to be infected by the virus, 26 cases were reported from district east, 17 from district south, nine cases from district west, seven from Kemari, four from Malir, and two were confirmed from district Korangi.

The health department further shared that in the first five days of September, 347 people, including women and children were confirmed to have been infected by the virus, while the total number of patients reported this year has reached 2,922.

While sharing statistics regarding the number of dengue-related cases, Punjab’s secretary of health said that the number of dengue virus patients reported in the last 24 hours is 85 among which 46 have been confirmed from Rawalpindi, 31 from Lahore, and two from Bahawalpur.



According to Punjab’s secretary health, one case each of dengue has been reported from Pakpattan, Rajanpur, Toba Tek Singh, Chakwal, Muzaffargarh, and Nankana Sahib in the last 24 hours. At least 1,622 patients have been reported to have been affected by the virus in Punjab this year, while 310 are currently receiving treatment in various hospitals across the province.