Adam Levine, Behati Prinsloo have baby number 3 on the way!

Wednesday Sep 07 2022
Wednesday Sep 07, 2022

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo are expecting baby number three!

The Maroon 5 frontman and wife were spotted out for lunch in Santa Barbara where paparazzi caught the first glimpse of her baby bump.

 The couple is already parents to daughters Gio Grace, 4, and Dusty Rose, 5.

In November 2021, the Victoria's Secret model touched upon her desire to have another baby.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Prinsloo revealed: "We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," she explained to the outlet.

"You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows?" Prinsloo told ET. "We're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continued, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

