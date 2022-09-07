What is expected at Apple's 'Far Out' fall event tonight?

Apple logo is seen in this illustration taken, August 22, 2022. — Reuters/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Apple Inc will likely unveil a new line of iPhones, Watch Series 8 and other products on Wednesday at an event awaited by Wall Street and its legions of customers.

The event, "Far Out", will begin at 1700 GMT at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple's headquarters in Cupertino, California.

It is the company's first indoor event since the pandemic.

Based on reports, here are some of the expected announcements:

iPhone 14

Apple usually launches new iPhones at the September event.

The latest device is expected to include updates to the camera, storage and design, as well as satellite network connectivity.

The "mini" version of the iPhone may be discontinued, according to reports.

Pricing and bundling options for Apple's flagship product will be watched closely as decades-high inflation batters demand for all, but the most premium smartphones.

"Apple could choose to increase the price of the Pro models and leave the lower end models unchanged," BofA Securities analyst Wamsi Mohan said.

Satellite network connectivity



Satellite network connectivity was one of the test features for iPhone 14 before mass production, said TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, known for his accurate predictions related to Apple's product launches.

The possible feature would allow users to send emergency text messages in situations where they are without a network.

Apple watch



The Watch Series 8 is expected have a bigger display and more health features, including a body-temperature sensor.

The company may also launch a Pro version of the Watch.

Airpods Pro 2



The new model will likely feature enhanced sound quality and more sensors. Its case is expected to be water and sweat resistant, with support for magsafe wireless charging.

Some reports suggest the case could have a type-C port.

Augmented reality/virtual reality headsets?



There has been curiosity among investors and fans about a mixed reality headset, but analysts do not expect the product to be launched until next year because of ongoing supply chain bottlenecks.

"There could be some clues around a new AR/VR product although unlikely to be launched before 2023," BofA Securities' Mohan said.

Here is a list of Apple launches at previous events:



Past Events Date Products launched Worldwide Developer's Conference 2022

June 6, 2022

MacBooks with M2 chip "Peak Performance" March 8, 2022

iPhone SE, iPad Air, Mac Studio, Studio Display "Unleashed" October 18, 2021

MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chips, AirPods 3rd Gen "California Streaming"

September 14, 2021

iPhone 13 series, iPad with A13, iPad Mini with A15, Apple Watch Series 7 "Spring Loaded"

April 20, 2021

iPad Pro with M1, AirTag, iPhone 12 and 12 mini in purple



