Asia Cup 2022: Afghan fans attack Pakistanis after losing match

Screen grab of video.—Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter

After losing the match against Pakistan, Afghanistan’s fans were outraged in the stadium which led to attacks on Pakistani spectators.



In a nail biting contest of Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket and secured the ticket for the final.

Naseem Shah’s two sixes from the first two balls of the penultimate helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The one-wicket win meant that Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup.

However, fans of the Afghanistan cricket team lost control after the defeat and started vandalism in the stadium.

The video of Afghanistan’s fans' violence and vandalism went viral on social media. It can be seen in the videos that Afghan attacked and threw chairs at Pakistani spectators.

Earlier, during the match Pakistan’s hitter Asif Ali and Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed came face to face and got into a heated exchange, however, umpire and other players intervened and ended the matter.



Meanwhile, Pakistani speed star Shoaib Akhatar expressed anger over violent reaction of Afghan fans after defeat.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhater said, “this is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it’s supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.”