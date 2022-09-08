 
sports
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Asia Cup 2022: Afghan fans attack Pakistanis after losing match

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Screen grab of video.—Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter
Screen grab of video.—Shoaib Akhtar/Twitter

After losing the match against Pakistan, Afghanistan’s fans were outraged in the stadium which led to attacks on Pakistani spectators.

In a nail biting contest of Super Four stage match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan beat Afghanistan by one wicket and secured the ticket for the final.

Naseem Shah’s two sixes from the first two balls of the penultimate helped Pakistan snatch victory from the jaws of defeat. The one-wicket win meant that Pakistan will now take on Sri Lanka in the final of the Asia Cup.

However, fans of the Afghanistan cricket team lost control after the defeat and started vandalism in the stadium.

The video of Afghanistan’s fans' violence and vandalism went viral on social media. It can be seen in the videos that Afghan attacked and threw chairs at Pakistani spectators.

Earlier, during the match Pakistan’s hitter Asif Ali and Afghan bowler Fareed Ahmed came face to face and got into a heated exchange, however, umpire and other players intervened and ended the matter.

Meanwhile, Pakistani speed star Shoaib Akhatar expressed anger over violent reaction of Afghan fans after defeat.

Taking to Twitter, Shoaib Akhater said, “this is what they've done in the past multiple times. This is a game and it’s supposed to be played and taken in the right spirit.”

More From Sports:

After Miandad, Afridi, people to remember Naseem for sixers: Shadab

After Miandad, Afridi, people to remember Naseem for sixers: Shadab
Asia Cup 2022: Shadab Khan believes Pakistan's matches have high chances of giving people heart attack

Asia Cup 2022: Shadab Khan believes Pakistan's matches have high chances of giving people heart attack
Pak vs Afg: Watch what happened between Asif Ali and Fazalhaq Farooqi in Asia Cup clash

Pak vs Afg: Watch what happened between Asif Ali and Fazalhaq Farooqi in Asia Cup clash
Asia Cup 2022: Which two teams will face each other in finals?

Asia Cup 2022: Which two teams will face each other in finals?
'Naseem Shah you beauty': Pacer hailed for hitting match-winning sixes

'Naseem Shah you beauty': Pacer hailed for hitting match-winning sixes
Asia Cup 2022: Fans back Babar Azam after being dismissed on golden duck

Asia Cup 2022: Fans back Babar Azam after being dismissed on golden duck
Asia Cup 2022 points table: Pakistan retain second position after thrashing Afghanistan

Asia Cup 2022 points table: Pakistan retain second position after thrashing Afghanistan
Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic

Qatar reopens Doha airport to ease World Cup traffic
Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar says he wanted Pakistan-India final

Asia Cup 2022: Shoaib Akhtar says he wanted Pakistan-India final
Why does Mathira like Virat Kohli?

Why does Mathira like Virat Kohli?
Naseem Shah's sixes take Pakistan to Asia Cup final

Naseem Shah's sixes take Pakistan to Asia Cup final
England recall Alex Hales for T20 World Cup after three-year absence

England recall Alex Hales for T20 World Cup after three-year absence

Latest

view all