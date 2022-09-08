 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Leonardo DiCaprio ex in splits over baseless 'ageist' romance rumours: 'Puh-lease'

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio ex-lover Kristen Zang is rubbishing rumours around hos 'ageist' choice of girlfriends.

The 47-year-old Titanic star, who recently broke up with Camilla Morrone, 25, sparked rumours of dating only younger females.

Before Camilla, Leo was linked to model Nina Agdal, 24.

Responding to the conjectures, Ms Zang revealed: “Puh-lease (insert dramatic eye roll),” Zang, who dated DiCaprio for four years in the mid-’90s, said. “I think we can and should do better.

“What kind of message is this sending to young people?” she continued.

Zang then spoke about her breakup with the Great Gatsby star, also four months after her 25th birthday.

“Ha, I know what you’re thinking,” the actress wrote. “It was a choice I made. I don’t how to explain it exactly, I just felt like I was ready for our relationship to be done.”

