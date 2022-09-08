 
Nicolas Cage welcomes baby girl with wife Riko Shibata

Nicolas Cage and wife Riko Shibata welcomed their first daughter together and named her August Francesca Coppola Cage.

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent star and his entrepreneur wife “are happy to announce the birth of their daughter,” their representative confirmed the news to People Magazine.

"Mother and daughter are doing fine," the statement added.

August is Riko’s first baby with the star, whereas, she is Nicolas’ third child as he is already a father to two sons from his previous romances.

The news that the lovebirds are expecting was confirmed by the outlet in January this year by their rep, who told the publication at the time, “The parents-to-be are elated!”

Nicolas and Riko share a whopping 30-year-gap between them, with the actor, 57, tying the knot with Japanese artist, 27, in a “very small and intimate wedding at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas” in February last year.

They made their red-carpet debut in July, 2021, at the premiere of Nicolas’ film Pig and were then seen on the cover of Flaunt Magazine in October 2021.

