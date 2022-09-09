PM Shehbaz Sharif assures IHC of reuniting missing persons with families

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court for a hearing in missing persons case in the federal capital, on September 9, 2022. — Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday that missing persons will be reunited with their families.

The premier expressed this resolve at a hearing on the missing persons case at the high court. He appeared before the IHC to apprise it of the government's steps to address the missing persons issue.

"The court has troubled you as the case is about a major issue," IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said at the outset of the hearing, as PM Shehbaz Sharif walked to the rostrum.



The IHC chief justice remarked that the state is not responding as per its responsibility.

"A chief executive ruled this country for nine years. He proudly wrote in his book that he sold his people abroad," IHC CJ Minallah said. It seems like it was probably the "state's policy", he said.

"The court considered it appropriate to tell you [premier] what the issue actually is. The commission was formed to address the issue of missing persons but the proceedings were hurtful," the IHC chief justice said.

He said that the state is responsible for redressing the sufferings of missing persons' [families].

"Detention centres are there [...] from where people have been recovered but no action was taken," he said.

