 
pakistan
Friday Sep 09 2022
By
Awais Yousafzai

PM Shehbaz Sharif assures IHC of reuniting missing persons with families

By
Awais Yousafzai

Friday Sep 09, 2022

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court for a hearing in missing persons case in the federal capital, on September 9, 2022. — Twitter
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrives at Islamabad High Court for a hearing in missing persons case in the federal capital, on September 9, 2022. — Twitter

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif assured the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday that missing persons will be reunited with their families.

The premier expressed this resolve at a hearing on the missing persons case at the high court. He appeared before the IHC to apprise it of the government's steps to address the missing persons issue.

"The court has troubled you as the case is about a major issue," IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah said at the outset of the hearing, as PM Shehbaz Sharif walked to the rostrum.

The IHC chief justice remarked that the state is not responding as per its responsibility.

"A chief executive ruled this country for nine years. He proudly wrote in his book that he sold his people abroad," IHC CJ Minallah said. It seems like it was probably the "state's policy", he said.

"The court considered it appropriate to tell you [premier] what the issue actually is. The commission was formed to address the issue of missing persons but the proceedings were hurtful," the IHC chief justice said.

He said that the state is responsible for redressing the sufferings of missing persons' [families].

"Detention centres are there [...] from where people have been recovered but no action was taken," he said.

More to follow...

More From Pakistan:

WATCH: Building in Karachi's DHA tilts to one side

WATCH: Building in Karachi's DHA tilts to one side
UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit after catastrophic flooding

UN chief in Pakistan on solidarity visit after catastrophic flooding

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail

Opposition leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh released from jail

Politicians pour in condolences on Queen Elizabeth's demise

Politicians pour in condolences on Queen Elizabeth's demise

Bilawal, Gen Bajwa thank US for assistance offered by US to Pakistan after floods

Bilawal, Gen Bajwa thank US for assistance offered by US to Pakistan after floods
'How long will Imran Khan remain ladla?' asks Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari

'How long will Imran Khan remain ladla?' asks Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
ECP postpones by-elections in 13 constituencies

ECP postpones by-elections in 13 constituencies
'We will fight this case': PTI's leadership supports Imran Khan after IHC's indictment decision

'We will fight this case': PTI's leadership supports Imran Khan after IHC's indictment decision
MDCAT 2022: PMC changes admission criteria for students

MDCAT 2022: PMC changes admission criteria for students
LHC judge excuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz's passport request plea

LHC judge excuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz's passport request plea
Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die
Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth

Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth

Latest

view all