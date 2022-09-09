 
Queen Elizabeth's reign marks 9 in 10 human beings birth after she became queen

Queen Elizabeth's reign marks 9 in 10 human beings birth after she became queen 

Queen Elizabeth II is one of the longest-reigning monarchs of the United Kingdom as at least 9 out of every 10 living human beings have only known Elizabeth as a British monarch other than anyone else. 

As per a Washington Post analysis, the reign of the queen was more than seventy years long, and the daily ballparked global age figure was 65 or over.

In other words, the Pulitzer prize winner-daily calculated the number of people who were born before the ascension of Elizabeth II to the throne.

Citing CIA World Factbook data, almost 10 percent of the world population is near 65 or over. However, in the UK this number stood at 19 percent, and in the United States, the figures are north of 17 percent.

Using the particular yardstick of the number of people born in the mid-1950s before the queen's coronation, the Washington-based daily concluded that 'no less than 9 out every 10 living human beings have never seen other British monarch than Elizabeth.'

It is pertinent to mention that the Washington Post admitted that data is to some extent skewed, however, 'the precision isn't the point here but the scale is.'

