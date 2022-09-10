 
Saturday Sep 10 2022
Prince Charles BTS video of first speech as king goes viral

Saturday Sep 10, 2022

Britain's Charles III will officially be proclaimed king in a ceremony on Saturday, a day after he vowed in his first speech to mourning subjects that he would emulate his "darling mama", Queen Elizabeth II.

An emotional Charles set the tone for his reign in a televised address Friday in which he hailed his mother´s "unswerving devotion" during her record-breaking seven decades on the throne.

Now, a behind-the-scene video of the King is doing rounds on social media after it was released online.

In the video, it is clear to see the emotion of King Charles after recording his speech.

The video has gone viral and won the hearts of the royal fans.

Charles looks pensive as he arrived at Buckingham Palace for the first time as king.

The new king also named his elder son and next heir Prince William, 40, as the new Prince of Wales, while expressing love for his younger son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan.

