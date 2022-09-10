King Charles III confirms Queen's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations

King Charles III has confirmed the day of Queen Elizabeth II's funeral will be a bank holiday across the four UK nations.

The 73-year-old did not confirm the date of the Queen's funeral, which will take place in London at Westminster Abbey. It will also be declared a Day of National Mourning. The funeral of a monarch typically takes place ten days after their death - but this could be subject to change.

The Accession council took place this morning for the first time since the Queen took the throne in 1952.

Lord President of the Council Penny Mordaunt said: "Drafts of two proclamations. One - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in England, Wales and Northern Ireland.



"Two - appointing the day of Her late Majesty's state funeral as a bank holiday in Scotland. And of two orders in council, directing the Lord Chancellor to affix the great seal to the proclamations."

This bank holiday will be additional to the typical number of bank holidays throughout the UK - meaning it will not replace another bank holiday this year or next year.