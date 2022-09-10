Kamran Tessori's return exposes rifts within MQM-P

Saturday Sep 10, 2022
KARACHI: MQM-P's Rabita Committee reinstated Kamran Tessori as deputy convener on Saturday that led to fissures within the Karachi based party come out in the open once again.
Kishwer Zehra, a member of the committee, said that the decision taken by a few people has been imposed on the rest of the members.
Following Tessori's return, party's senior member Dr Shahab Imam decided to render his resignation.
Read more: Former MQM-P member Kamran Tessori not to contest polls
He also claimed that several other MQM-P members are unhappy with the decision.
Rabita Committee suspended Farooq Sattar and Tessori's membership on February 5, 2018, by a two-thirds majority.
According to sources, the committee has called an important meeting on Sunday at 5pm at a temporary office.
The sources said that all the members are instructed to attend the meeting. The committee will discuss differences among the party members on Tessori's return.
Read more: Tessori says he, Ali Raza would leave MQM-P if 'differences' not resolved
The members will present their opinions before leader Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui regarding the current decisions.
Sources in party committee mentioned that according to party constitution, the two-third majority is necessary for the election of the deputy convener.