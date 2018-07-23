Former MQM-P member Kamran Tessori not to contest polls

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Kamran Tessori said on Monday that he will not contest the General Elections 2018 from any constituency.



The MQM-P leader was holding a press conference here. He said that the entire authority of the MQM-P falls under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

“The responsibility for the results of July 25 polls will fall on the MQM-P,” said the disgruntled party member.

Tessori alleged that the MQM-P members have taken decisions of their own choice, although adding in the same vein that he ‘doesn’t have any ideological differences with the party’.

“I don’t want to give any chance to the MQM-P Bahadurabad faction,” said Kamran Tessori.

The former MQM-P leader said that he has reservations over the census and delimitation of constituencies in Sindh.

Earlier, Tessori had announced to contest the elections as an independent candidate.