Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Monday Jul 23 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Former MQM-P member Kamran Tessori not to contest polls

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Jul 23, 2018

KARACHI: Former Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan leader Kamran Tessori said on Monday that he will not contest the General Elections 2018 from any constituency.

The MQM-P leader was holding a press conference here. He said that the entire authority of the MQM-P falls under Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

“The responsibility for the results of July 25 polls will fall on the MQM-P,” said the disgruntled party member.

Tessori alleged that the MQM-P members have taken decisions of their own choice, although adding in the same vein that he ‘doesn’t have any ideological differences with the party’.

“I don’t want to give any chance to the MQM-P Bahadurabad faction,” said Kamran Tessori.

The former MQM-P leader said that he has reservations over the census and delimitation of constituencies in Sindh.

Earlier, Tessori had announced to contest the elections as an independent candidate. 

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

NA-255 Karachi: The issues and expectations of constituents

 Updated an hour ago
Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

Punjab govt carried out development ‘only in advertisements’: Imran

 Updated 3 hours ago
Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

Deployment of troops completed for General Election 2018: ISPR

 Updated 3 hours ago
Another injured of DI Khan suicide attack succumbs to wounds

Another injured of DI Khan suicide attack succumbs to wounds

 Updated 5 hours ago
Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

Vroom-vroom! Enthusiasts give their vehicles political makeovers

 Updated 5 hours ago
PML-N winning despite all 'injustices', says Shehbaz

PML-N winning despite all 'injustices', says Shehbaz

Updated 4 hours ago
Load More

Latest

view all

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM