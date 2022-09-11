 
pakistan
Sunday Sep 11 2022
'Unelected' institutions do not represent people: Fawad Chaudhry

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

  • Fawad says ECP facing "administrative crisis due to incompetence of CEC Sikandar Sultan Raja and his team".
  • He says if justice is being done in this country, then it should be visible to everyone".
  • States "decisions related to the country's fate should not be made in closed rooms".

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said political parties are supposed to represent the people as opposed to "unelected" institutions.

Chaudhry, while speaking during a press conference in Islamabad, said that the decisions of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) are made in closed rooms.

"The body utilises taxpayers' money but then suddenly cancels the elections," the former information and broadcasting minister said, adding that 

He said that the ECP was facing an "administrative crisis due to the incompetence of the Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja and his team".

Chaudhry said that his party had filed a reference against ECP members in the Supreme Judicial Council but it has not been heard yet.

Berating Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Chaudhry said that the premier took his oath the same day he was supposed to be indicted. 

The PTI leader then criticised the judiciary and said: "If justice is being done in this country, then it should be visible to everyone," he said. 

The former minister further added that state institutions should be on the same page and acknowledge that political parties represent the will of the people, while "unelected institutions do not represent the people".

"Decisions related to the country's fate should not be made in closed rooms," he said. "The public has a right to know."


