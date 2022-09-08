 
pakistan
Thursday Sep 08 2022
By
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP postpones by-elections in 13 constituencies

By
Nausheen Yusuf

Thursday Sep 08, 2022

A representational image of a ballot paper. — AFP/File
A representational image of a ballot paper. — AFP/File

  • Polling for the by-elections to be held on Sept 11, 25 and Oct 2 have been postponed.
  • The decision has been taken  after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior.
  • ECP will announce new dates for polling as soon as it finds availability of the LEA personnel.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Thursday announced its decision to postpone the by-election to be held in 13 constituencies.

During an important meeting held under the chair of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan, it was decided that polling for the by-elections to be held on September 11, September 25, and October 2 have been postponed due to the recent flash floods and devastations caused by it.

Polling in the following constituencies of Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been postponed:

S.no

Constituency 

Polling date

1NA-157, Multan IV
September 11
2PP-139, Sheikhupra
September 11
3PP-241, Bahawalnagar
September 11
4NA-22, Mardan III
September 25
5NA-24, Charsadda II
September 25
6NA-31, Peshawar V
September 25
7NA-45, Kurram I
September 25
8NA 108, Faisalabad VIII
September 25
9NA-118, Nankana Sahib II
September 25
10NA-237, Malir II
September 25
11NA-239, Korangi I
September 25
12NA-246, Karachi I
September 25
13PP-209, Khanewal VII
October 2

The ECP said only the polling dates in the above-mentioned constituencies have been postponed, while all the other procedures and steps will be completed as per schedule.

The commission said the decision to postpone the by-elections has been taken after getting proper feedback from the Ministry of Interior according to which Pakistan Army, rangers, and the Frontier Corps are busy in relief work for the flood-affected people, maintaining internal security, and thwarting out terrorist activities in the country. 

The ECP will announce new dates for the polling as soon as it finds the availability of the law enforcement agencies' personnel.

More From Pakistan:

'We will fight this case': PTI's leadership supports Imran Khan after IHC's indictment decision

'We will fight this case': PTI's leadership supports Imran Khan after IHC's indictment decision
MDCAT 2022: PMC changes admission criteria for students

MDCAT 2022: PMC changes admission criteria for students
LHC judge excuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz's passport request plea

LHC judge excuses himself from hearing Maryam Nawaz's passport request plea
Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die

Pakistanis throw up barriers against rising floodwaters; 12 more die
Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth

Women stranded in Pakistan floods take risky trips to give birth
After 'unsatisfactory' response, IHC to indict Imran Khan in contempt of court case in two weeks

After 'unsatisfactory' response, IHC to indict Imran Khan in contempt of court case in two weeks
Renowned educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi

Renowned educationist, politician Hunaid Lakhani passes away in Karachi
Manchar Lake's water starts flowing backward, flooding several villages

Manchar Lake's water starts flowing backward, flooding several villages
Porsche to hire Pakistani-born former Mercedes tech chief to its board

Porsche to hire Pakistani-born former Mercedes tech chief to its board

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Punjab village

'A matter of honour': Women forced to stay in flooded Punjab village
Investigation reveals Imran withdrew Rs8m from PTI account

Investigation reveals Imran withdrew Rs8m from PTI account
FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

FIA decides to issue second notice to Amjad Shoaib

Latest

view all