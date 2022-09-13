ECP summons Imran Khan after finding response unsatisfactory in contempt case

Imran Khan did not submit his reply timely to Election Commission, says sources.

Imran Khan did not insult the Election Commission, says Imran's response in EC.

The Election Commission has no authority to hear the cases, it says.

The Election Commission of Pakistan Monday summoned PTI chief Imran Khan along with party's general-secretary Asad Umar and senior leader Fawad Chaudhry in person on September 27 after finding their responses unsatisfactory in the contempt case, Geo News reported.



As per the sources, Imran Khan did not submit his reply timely to the Election Commission, therefore he has been called in a personal capacity.

Imran Khan, Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry have also been served show cause notices, said sources.

According to The News, Barrister Gohar and Faisal Chaudhry Advocate submitted a response on behalf of Imran Khan, which stated that Imran Khan did not insult the Election Commission but only expressed concern about the role of the Commission in his statements.

“The Election Commission has no authority to hear the cases, nor can the Secretary of the Election Commission send notices. The ECP’s notice is a violation of the Constitution, so it should be withdrawn,” it further stated.

Faisal Chaudhry informed the bench that they had already challenged the matter in the Lahore High Court. “The show-cause notice has been issued by the secretary of Election Commission; however, as per law, he is not mandated to issue any such notice. Only the Supreme Court has the authority to issue it. The matter is already pending with the Lahore High Court and the Election Commission is also a respondent in the case,” he told the bench.

In August, ECP had issued notices to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, senior leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for passing inappropriate remarks and levelling allegations against the commission and its members.

According to the two notices sent to Khan and Fawad and one notice issued to Umar, they had been directed to appear before the ECP on August 30.

The content of the notices stated that Khan used "insulting and indecent language" against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in his rallies on July 12, 18, 21, 27, August 4 and 8.

“You have used contemptuous remarks and levelled baseless allegations against the CEC,” the notice sent to Khan read.