Imran Khan files new plea ahead of IHC hearing in contempt case

PTI Chairman Imran Khan seen surrounded by security personnel outside a court in Islamabad. — APP/File

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) is scheduled to resume hearing today (Thursday) the contempt of court case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for allegedly threatening a judge.



Just hours before of the hearing, Khan filed a new miscellaneous plea seeking permission to submit written arguments.

A five-member bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case at 2:30pm. Khan will appear before the court in person amid strict security.

A day earlier, the former premier had again avoided issuing a direct apology in his second response to a show-cause notice issued by the IHC in the contempt case.

The court had last month taken notice of the former prime minister's speech at a public rally, where he allegedly threatened Islamabad additional sessions judge Zeba Chaudhry for extending PTI leader Shahbaz Gill's remand.

In his fresh plea, Khan argued that the high court cannot exercise suo moto jurisdiction as per the Constitution. The arguments on the inadmissibility of the contempt case should be kept on record.

“The written arguments will also be explained in the oral arguments during the course of the proceedings,” read the plea.

