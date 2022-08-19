 
pakistan
Friday Aug 19 2022
Nausheen Yusuf

ECP summons PTI leaders for contemptuous remarks against CEC

Nausheen Yusuf

Friday Aug 19, 2022

PTI senior leader Asad Umar (L), chairperson Imran Khan (C) and Fawad Chaudhry (R). — AFP/File
  • ECP directs them to appear in person through counsel on August 30.
  • Content of notices state Khan used insulting language against CEC.
  • State these leaders have “willfully scandalised, maligned integrity” of CEC.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) Friday issued notices to PTI Chairperson Imran Khan, senior leaders Asad Umar and Fawad Chaudhry for passing inappropriate remarks and levelling allegations against the commission and its members.

According to the two notices sent to Khan and Fawad and one notice issued to Umar, they have been directed to appear before the ECP on August 30.

The content of the notices stated that Khan used "insulting and indecent language" against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in his rallies on July 12, 18, 21, 27, August 4 and 8.

“You have used contemptuous remarks and levelled baseless allegations against the CEC,” the notice sent to Khan read.

The commission further stated that these leaders have “willfully and intentionally scandalised, ridiculed, and maligned the integrity” of the CEC which has brought into disrespect the reputation of Sikander Sultan Raja.

The ECP further accused them of instigating the public against the CEC by using contemptuous language which is an “attempt to prejudice the process of forthcoming election which constitute a clear contempt of the commission.”

“Therefore, in view of the above-mentioned remarks and acts, you are put on notice to appear in person through counsel on August 30, 2022 at 10am before the Election Commission along with your written reply to explain your position, in Election Commission Secretariat, G5/2, Constitutional Avenue, Islamabad,” the notices sent to the three leaders read. 

The statement were also attached in the notices.

