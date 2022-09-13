 
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt return for a second film?

Tuesday Sep 13, 2022

Bollywood power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are receiving laurels for their film, Brahmastra, and are looking forward to doing more projects together, according to India Today.

As per the latest media report, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are eyeing to work in more films together after the stunning success of Brahmastra at the box office.

Both Ranbir and Alia were waiting for Brahmastra's release before deciding to work in a film again. They wanted to get feedback from the audience to explore more films in the future. They were offered films in the past, but the duo said no to them. 

However, the success of Brahmastra is making them explore more options together. They wish to do a romantic comedy together. About Brahmastra, they are really happy with the feedback received. In the future, if any offer comes to them, they will consider if it is good," a source said.

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra is Bollywood's mega-budget film with several protagonists. Brahmastra: Part One is based on Ranbir's character, Shiva. The next part of the movie will focus on the character of Dev.


