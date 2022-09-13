 
Tuesday Sep 13 2022
Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King

Prince William's friend loses royal job as Charles becomes King

Prince William and Kate Middleton's friend has been replaced as Lord Great Chamberlain after Queen Elizabeth passed away.

According to Daily Mail, Richard Eden recently revealed that the Marquess of Cholmondeley no longer has the royal job after Charles acceded to the throne.

The Marquess, David Cholmondeley, played a major role in grand royal events during his ceremonial rule.

He also had the right to dress the monarch on coronation day and also being involved in investing the monarch with the insignia of rule.

However, the role will not be carried by Rupert Carington after King Charles’ proclamation as the 7th lord.

The 73-year-old already carried out his duties on Monday and greeted His Majesty and Queen Consort Camilla when they arrived at Westminster Hall for an official speech to Parliament.

Carington, whose late father served as Foreign Secretary under Margaret Thatcher, will likely play a significant role in the Coronation, expected to be held next year.

