Queen Elizabeth coffin arrives in London amid tears and tributes

The Royal Air Force plane carrying the Queen's coffin from Edinburg landed at RAF Northolt in west London on Tuesday.

The Queen's coffin is heading to Buckingham Palace, where she will be received by members of the Royal Family.

The plane appeared to have taken an indirect route to RAF Northolt from Edinburgh. The aircraft reportedly first travelled west to Glasgow, before moving across the border and over Lake Windermere, before passing Manchester, Stoke-on-Trent, Birmingham and Royal Leamington Spa.

The crowds lined up outside Buckingham Palace in anticipation of Queen Elizabeth’s final homecoming.



King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, are also at the palace with other senior royals. Police guard the barricades while waiting for the Queen's coffin to arrive at the palace.