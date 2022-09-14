 
health
Wednesday Sep 14 2022
Health ministry decides to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Health worker is vaccinating children. — AFP/File
  • Vaccination drive will be kicked off on September 19.
  • Children will also be able to receive COVID-19 jabs in schools. 
  • Child registration in NADRA is mandatory, says DHO Rawalpindi.

Ministry of Health has decided to offer COVID-19 vaccines to children aged 5-12 years, however, parent's consent is mandatory for the vaccination, Geo News reported.

According to the health ministry, the vaccination drive will be kicked off on September 19 in Sindh, Punjab and Islamabad.

Children will also be able to receive COVID-19 jabs in schools and they will be vaccinated after the consent of their parents,” said the ministry.

While talking to Geo News, District Health Officer Rawalpindi, Ahsan Ghani said, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for children will continue till September 24 and parents have also been informed about this.

“Children’s registration in National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) is mandatory for the vaccination and entry will be made through B-form,” he added.    

