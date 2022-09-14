Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Waleses receive Queen at Buckingham Palace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have joined Prince William and Kate Middleton to see the Queen for one last time.



The couple arrived at Buckingham Palace to receive the Queen from Scotland. Her Majesty passed away on Thursday at Balmoral Castle, Aberdeen.

The 'fab four' were accompanied by King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla and close family inside the Palace. The Queen, on the other hand, was accompanied by daughter, Princess Anne, to London.



Huge crowds of the deceased's admirers gathered outside the royal residence in central London and shed tears over her demise.



This reunion comes after the Sussexes and the Waleses kept their differences aside to honour the Queen outside Windsor Castle over the weekend.