PCB to announce squads for T20 World Cup, England series tomorrow

Pakistan cricket team. — AFP/File

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will unveil national squads for the seven-match T20I series against England, the tri-series in New Zealand and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

PCB's Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim will announce the squads in the media conference room on Thursday, September 15, at 4:30pm.

"All PCB-accredited journalists and their photographers/videographers are invited to attend the presser and are requested to be inside the hall latest by 4:15pm," read the statement.

England will visit Pakistan for the series that is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.



The tri-series will begin on October 7, 2022, while the T20 World Cup will start on October 16.