Wednesday Sep 14 2022
By
Sohail Imran

PCB to announce squads for T20 World Cup, England series tomorrow

By
Sohail Imran

Wednesday Sep 14, 2022

Pakistan cricket team. — AFP/File
  • PCB will unveil national squads tomorrow at 4:30pm.
  • Squads will be announced for seven-match T20I series, tri-series in New Zealand and ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022. 
  • T20 series will begin on September 20.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will unveil national squads for the seven-match T20I series against England, the tri-series in New Zealand and the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022.

PCB's Chief Selector Muhammad Wasim will announce the squads in the media conference room on Thursday, September 15, at 4:30pm. 

"All PCB-accredited journalists and their photographers/videographers are invited to attend the presser and are requested to be inside the hall latest by 4:15pm," read the statement. 

England will visit Pakistan for the series that is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.

The tri-series will begin on October 7, 2022, while the T20 World Cup will start on October 16. 

