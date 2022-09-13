Pak vs Eng: All done and dusted at Karachi stadium for England visit

Karachi's National Stadium. — AFP/File

National Stadium will host four matches of home T20I series on September 20, 22, 23, and 25.

England team to arrive in wee hours of Thursday.

Four pitches have been prepared in National Stadium, sources say.

Karachi is all set to host the much-anticipated Pakistan vs England T20I series as preparations have been completed by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) at National Stadium for the guests who are touring the country after a 17-years hiatus.



The arrival of the England team is due in the wee hours of Thursday (September 15), who will rest all day before starting training sessions on Friday.

The matches to be played in Karachi are scheduled on September 20, 22, 23, and 25. Thereafter, the action will move to Lahore where three T20Is will be played at Gaddafi Stadium on September 28, 30, and October 2.

Read more: Will there be any surprising changes in final squad?

Preparations at the National Stadium have been completed, well-placed sources said. “Four pitches have been prepared for the series on the ground,” the sources added.

The ground staff has completed work on the wicket, said the sources, adding that the cleaning work in the stands has also been finished.

England's T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Travelling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Schedule of Pakistan tour