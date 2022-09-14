Faisal Subzwari condemns killing of MQM workers, says ethnicity reason behind incident

Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Sabzwari speaking in a press conference in Karachi on September 14, 2022. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News Live

Faisal Subzwari says this has been going on since 1992.

Senator demands investigation into matter.

Federal govt decides to investigate discovery of three dead bodies.

KARACHI: Maritime Affairs Minister Faisal Subzwari Wednesday condemned the killing of three MQM workers and said that the "bodies of the deceased — who were kidnapped from Karachi — were recovered from different parts of Sindh".

Speaking during a press conference with other party leaders, Subzwari said that the bodies have been found over a period of two days. "Irfan Basarat's body was found yesterday in Sanghar, Abid Abbasi's body was found in Nawabshah, while Wasim Raju's dead body was recovered from Mirpurkhas," he added.

The MQM-P senator said such incidents had been "going on since 1992 whether MQM-P was in government or not," adding that "the three activists were kidnapped and then subjected to enforced disappearances."



Subzwari, during the conference, said that these bodies have raised a question mark on the credibility of federal and provincial governments. "Our bodies will be found only because we speak Urdu."

While demanding an investigation into the three incidents, he questioned if the "Constitution of Pakistan became silent when it comes to the issues of MQM-P workers."

Citing an example of the "partial treatment" meted out to his party's workers, he added that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) recovered a missing person named Hamza Haseeb — who was lifted from the court’s jurisdiction on August 22 by unknown people in uniform — but he was recovered upon Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah’s orders.

Govt to investigate recovery of three bodies

Following the discovery of the three workers' bodies, the federal government decided to investigate the incident.

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and Minister for Economic Affairs Ayaz Sadiqmet MQM leaders assured the party that the government will "look into the matter."



Sanaullah said that he condemned the incident, adding that the federal government, along with the Sindh government, will bring those responsible to justice.