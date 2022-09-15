 
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace for final time, lies in state at Westminster Hall

Thousands of mourners are paying their respects to Queen Elizabeth, as she lies in state in Westminster Hall after leaving the Buckingham Palace for the final time.

The Queen was brought in a procession from the Palace - Princes William and Harry, along with King Charles III, walked behind the coffin.

There were long queues along the South Bank of the Thames as Britons wait to view the coffin. Guns were fired in Hyde Park and Big Ben tolled every minute in the sombre ceremony.

Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to file past in the coming days as the Queen's coffin will rest at the hall until Monday.

Leaders, politicians, public figures, as well as more than 500 dignitaries from around the world, will descend on London to pay their last respects to Britain’s longest reigning monarch, who died Thursday at the age of 96. US President Joe Biden has already confirmed that he will be at the event, which will be attended by up to 2,000 people.

