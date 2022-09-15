 
entertainment
Thursday Sep 15 2022
By
Web Desk

Nicola Peltz mother 'took charge' to slam Victoria Beckham with US wedding

By
Web Desk

Thursday Sep 15, 2022

Victoria Beckham was snubbed over wedding venue ahead of Brooklyn Beckham wedding.

The Beckhams, who wanted to host their eldest son's nuptials with Nicola Peltz in Atlantic, were pushed to change the venue to Miami.

MailOnline reported: “The Beckhams were interested in having weddings on both sides of the Atlantic, with a celebration at their house in the Cotswolds as they did for Brooklyn's 21st plus one in America.

“The Peltzes, as is traditional, wanted to have just one wedding at their immense house in Florida, complete with its own jetty and beach.

"Claudia Heffner Peltz, a titanium socialite and former top model, firmly took charge, and made a number of decisions, including that there would just be one wedding.”

This comes after a source close to Victoria revealed that she feels betrayed by Nicola's former charming behaviour.

The source told HEAT Magazine: "Vic says Nicola is not the charming girl she once knew."

"Nicola wasn't really famous before she met Brooklyn. Sure, she was rich, but she was an actress with a few small movies to her name. Since she married Brooklyn, her profile has sky-rocketed," they noted.

