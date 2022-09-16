 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
Prince Harry will be ‘haunted’ by Queen Elizabeth on his birthday

Friday Sep 16, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry is likely to be ‘haunted’ on his 38th birthday today, September 15, 2022, days after his grandmother Queen Elizabeth passed away, a royal expert has said.

Talking to The Daily Star, royal expert Eric Schiffer claimed that Prince Harry is sure to be haunted on his birthday due to his decisions in the years leading up to the Queen’s death.

He said: “Harry’s birthday will likely bring up the pain of his mother’s death. It will cause him to revisit things that he might have wished he did over with his grandmother including some of the positions that he and Meghan took that led to a cesspool of aggravation for Her Majesty.”

Schiffer also referenced expert Katie Nicholl’s earlier claims on GB News about Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle turning down an invite from the Queen to spend some time in Balmoral with her just weeks before her death.

He said: “This will be an especially sad birthday for Harry who will be haunted by the fact that he was invited to spend time with the Queen just days before her death and rejected the idea.”


