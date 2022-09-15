Man kills wife using a tawa for serving food late

Person baking a roti over a tawa. Image for representation only. — Indiatimes

In yet another grim episode of violence against women, a man killed his wife for being late in serving him food.

According to Indian media outlets, the sad incident took place in the Noida area of Utter Pradesh last week, and according to the police, the suspect — identified as Anuj Kumar — has been taken into custody.

Police said that the man worked as a rickshaw driver. Last Monday when he went home after work, he found out that dinner was not ready, because of which he got into a fight with his late wife, Khushboo.

As a result, the man picked up a tawa and hit his wife on the head, which killed her on the spot.

The police reached the site of the incident after neighbours called them in. Following the suspect's arrest, an investigation into the matter has also been initiated, per police.



According to the police, the couple had moved to Noida from Bihar for work and were living there for the last 5 years.

