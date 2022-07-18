 
world
Monday Jul 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Man murders wife, cuts body in pieces, and dumps head in bin

By
Web Desk

Monday Jul 18, 2022

Image showing a police tape against the blurred background of a police car. — AFP
Image showing a police tape against the blurred background of a police car. — AFP

A 66-year-old man murdered his wife 45-year-old wife, dismembered her body, and threw her head in a dumpster.

In court, the accused, identified as Roberto Colon, said his wife, Mary Stella Gomez-Mullet, stole from his mother. 

In an argument following the accusation, Colon “snapped” after Mullet hit him with her handbag. Colon then hit his wife with a pipe, which ended up killing her.

He admitted to washing her body before cutting her arms and legs with a saw. Thereafter, he buried her remains and threw her head in a dumpster, which was never found by police.

Before the incident, Mullet was upset with Colon after he hurled stealing allegations at her. She had allegedly told her friend that she would return Colon’s belongings to him and then cut him off.

Mullet was on the phone with her friend when she said “No, no Colon” and the phone went dead.

Two days later, the friend called the police.

Upon investigation, police found blood stains in the garage and later arrested him for possession of drugs while searching his home.

After the arrest, detectives found disturbing human remains buried in Colon’s backyard.

The couple had married at the Delray Beach courthouse in Florida last year as an agreement that was supposed to benefit both of them.

Mullet’s license as a scientist didn’t apply in America. After meeting her, Colon offered to marry her so she could obtain US citizenship. In exchange, Colon asked Mullet to look after his mother and she agreed.

Colon pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison in March.

More From World:

Bride accidentally shot and killed by guest at her own wedding

Bride accidentally shot and killed by guest at her own wedding
Taliban tell female workers to send male relatives as their replacement

Taliban tell female workers to send male relatives as their replacement
WATCH: iPhone takes a bullet for Ukrainian soldier

WATCH: iPhone takes a bullet for Ukrainian soldier
VIDEO: 'Eat the rich' ice creams shaped like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk

VIDEO: 'Eat the rich' ice creams shaped like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk
Monkey throws 4-month-old baby off three-storey building, infant dies on spot

Monkey throws 4-month-old baby off three-storey building, infant dies on spot
Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes

Indian traders, shopkeepers plan nationwide protest against tax hikes
Khamenei adviser says Iran ‘capable of building nuclear bomb’

Khamenei adviser says Iran ‘capable of building nuclear bomb’
France and Britain on high alert as European heatwave turns deadly

France and Britain on high alert as European heatwave turns deadly
Russian TV worker who protested Ukraine war live on air briefly detained

Russian TV worker who protested Ukraine war live on air briefly detained
VIDEO: Monster fish that ‘indicates earthquakes underwater’ caught in Chile

VIDEO: Monster fish that ‘indicates earthquakes underwater’ caught in Chile
Kyrgyz imam says women's exposed thighs behind rising meat prices

Kyrgyz imam says women's exposed thighs behind rising meat prices
Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan

Dream come true: 90-year-old Indian woman visits ancestral home in Pakistan

Latest

view all