 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio
Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet shared wisdom imparted to him by Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in the October 2022 issue of the British Vogue.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” bequeathed DiCaprio in a moment of near-literal baton passing when they first met in 2018.

The advice was eagerly received, Chalamet admitted.

The 26-year-old actor is considered as the Hollywood ‘it boy’ ever since he was featured in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Since then, he’s starred in indie favourites like Lady Bird and Beautiful Boy, as well as headlined fantasy blockbuster Dune. Most recently, Chalamet is starring in Guadagnino’s Bones and All, a cannibal love story that earned an 8.5-minute standing ovation in Venice Film Festival.

Elaborating further on his acting career, Chalamet told British Vogue, “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career. And in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.”

DiCaprio is notoriously choosy with his roles and that seemed to have rubbed off on Chalamet as well.

“When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn’t want people — and I really didn’t want to see myself — cashing in,” he told the publication.

More From Entertainment:

Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death

Kate Middleton is a key to British monarchy after Queen Elizabeth’s death
‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral

‘Dark clouds’ to take over Britain during Queen’s funeral
Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle’s Variety cover postponed in honor of Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne

King Charles III to receive significant ‘support’ from Princess Anne
Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform

Piers Morgan expresses true feelings as Prince Harry allowed to wear military uniform
Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who’s invited and who’s not

Queen Elizabeth’s funeral: Who’s invited and who’s not
Queen will be interred privately at Windsor Castle after state funeral

Queen will be interred privately at Windsor Castle after state funeral
King Charles 'love child' sees 'Queen face' in his children: 'Grieving'

King Charles 'love child' sees 'Queen face' in his children: 'Grieving'
Camila Cabello admits having Imposter Syndrome as first-time 'The Voice' coach

Camila Cabello admits having Imposter Syndrome as first-time 'The Voice' coach
Julia Fox feels ‘proud’ for breaking up with Kanye West

Julia Fox feels ‘proud’ for breaking up with Kanye West
Jason Momoa reveals new head tattoo

Jason Momoa reveals new head tattoo
Prince William excitedly talks about Prince Harry birthday: 'I've not forgotten'

Prince William excitedly talks about Prince Harry birthday: 'I've not forgotten'

Latest

view all