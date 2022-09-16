Timothée Chalamet shares wisdom from Leonardo DiCaprio

Timothée Chalamet shared wisdom imparted to him by Don’t Look Up co-star Leonardo DiCaprio in the October 2022 issue of the British Vogue.

“No hard drugs and no superhero movies,” bequeathed DiCaprio in a moment of near-literal baton passing when they first met in 2018.

The advice was eagerly received, Chalamet admitted.

The 26-year-old actor is considered as the Hollywood ‘it boy’ ever since he was featured in Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me by Your Name. Since then, he’s starred in indie favourites like Lady Bird and Beautiful Boy, as well as headlined fantasy blockbuster Dune. Most recently, Chalamet is starring in Guadagnino’s Bones and All, a cannibal love story that earned an 8.5-minute standing ovation in Venice Film Festival.

Elaborating further on his acting career, Chalamet told British Vogue, “I had a delusional dream in my early teenage years to have, in my late teenage years, an acting career. And in my late teenage years, working on Homeland and starting to do theatre in New York, I felt like I reduced my goal to something more realistic, which was to work in theatre and hopefully make enough money doing either a TV show or something I could sustain myself [with]. And then it felt like every dream came true, exponentially. And then life is moving at six million miles per hour.”

DiCaprio is notoriously choosy with his roles and that seemed to have rubbed off on Chalamet as well.

“When [success] came my way, I felt very particular that I didn’t want people — and I really didn’t want to see myself — cashing in,” he told the publication.