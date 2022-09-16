India's Gautam Adani grabs second spot on world's richest persons list

n this file photo taken on December 23, 2010, Chairman of the Adani Group Gautam Adani speaks during a press conference in Ahmedabad. An Indian billionaire close to Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to buy a broadcaster seen as the last major critical voice on television, stoking fears about media freedom in the world´s largest democracy. — AFP

India's conglomerate Adani Group founder and chairman, Gautam Adani, is now the second richest person in the world, NDTV reported, citing Forbes, as he surpassed Amazon chief Jeff Bezos and Bernard Arnault of Louis Vuitton.



Adani's current worth according to the American business magazine's real-time billionaires list is $154.7 billion, while Elon Musk retains the position of world's richest person with a net worth of $273.5 billion.

The Indian industrialist — who is also Asia's richest person — had elevated to the third spot on the rich list last month, surpassing Arnault who is now the third richest with his family's net worth tallying $153.5 billion.

Adani leads Adani Group which is the third largest conglomerate in India followed by Reliance Industries and Tata Group, reported India Today.

The business tycoon has his hands in multiple industries like green energy, airports, and gas. The group now aims to step into the telecom space.