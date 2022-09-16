 
Friday Sep 16 2022
Queen Consort Camilla supports King Charles III despite painful injury

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Queen Consort Camilla has been garnering praises for her continued support for King Charles despite nursing a broken toe.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Camilla has been suffering through “quite a lot of pain” amid the injury.

“It is unfortunate timing to say the least but she’s been an absolute trouper,” a source told the outlet.

“She is in quite a lot of pain but she is just getting on with it,” the source added.

The Queen Consort reportedly suffered the injury two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, another source spilt the beans to The Sun: “Camilla has broken her toe and although it's healing it is very, very sore.

“It is terrible timing but she is soldiering on and not letting a broken toe get in the way of duty and doing what she needs to do for the King, the family and the country.,” the insider added.

