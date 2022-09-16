Queue to see Queen Elizabeth's coffin paused

The queue to see Queen Elizabeth lying in state in London was temporarily closed on Friday after reaching capacity, the government said, as officials warned of waiting times of at least 14 hours.



"Entry (to the queue) will be paused for at least 6 hours," Britain's culture department said on Twitter.

It said, “HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN'S LYING-IN-STATE QUEUE UPDATE, 09:50 AM, 16 Sept. Southwark Park has reached capacity. Entry will be paused for at least 6 hours. We are sorry for any inconvenience.



“Please do not attempt to join the queue until it re-opens.”

According to Reuters, the queue was around 4.9 miles long as of 0900 GMT, the culture department's live queue tracker showed.