 
world
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Climate change will affect more than 90% of big businesses

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Picture shows carbon emissions and pollution.— Unsplash
Picture shows carbon emissions and pollution.— Unsplash

  • Many big companies will lose 20% of one asset due to global warming.
  • Climate change is raising stakes for investors, and business decision-makers.
  • By the 2050s increased water stress and extreme heat will cause most chaos.

New data from a unit of S&P Global has shown that more than 90% of big businesses and companies will be terribly affected by the effects of climate change and a hotter planet.

Over a third of these companies, data predicts, will lose at least 20% of one asset due to global warming. Companies may have their warehouses or data centres attacked by wildfires or floods. 

Climate change is raising the stakes for investors as well as business decision-makers.

The tool S&P Global Sustainable1 which showed these findings is guided by The Climate Service.

Climate change will also affect the stock market, as a result. "Close to 10% of the S&P 500’s SPX, -1.13% total assets would be financially impacted," wrote MarketWatch's news editor Rachel Koning Beals.

By the 2050s, she reported, increased water stress and extreme heat will cause the most chaos.

James McMahon, chief executive of The Climate Service, said that people were using advanced analytics more than ever to understand better how to respond to the financial impacts of climate change.

The data also increases awareness about the significance of timely data. The S&P Global Sustainable1 studies more than 870,000 corporate assets. Similar tools have been also launched by JPMorgan Chase & Co.JPM, Fitch Ratings and Morningstar Inc.MORN.

By the 2090s, 98% of companies are expected to feel the impact of climate hazards. If and when governments and private sectors join hands to reduce emissions, the share of large companies that have assets at higher risks could reduce by 20%.

More From World:

China's Xi, Russia's Putin challenge world order at regional summit

China's Xi, Russia's Putin challenge world order at regional summit
Erdogan urges end to war in Ukraine 'as soon as possible'

Erdogan urges end to war in Ukraine 'as soon as possible'
Two police officers stabbed in central London

Two police officers stabbed in central London
India's Gautam Adani grabs second spot on world's richest persons list

India's Gautam Adani grabs second spot on world's richest persons list
Hackers send parents inappropriate image via school messaging app

Hackers send parents inappropriate image via school messaging app
Sharjah police honour men who saved child dangling from 13th floor

Sharjah police honour men who saved child dangling from 13th floor
China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution: source

China's Xi skips dinner with Putin, allies as COVID precaution: source
Jemima’s brother Zac Goldsmith sacked as environment minister

Jemima’s brother Zac Goldsmith sacked as environment minister
WATCH: Elderly woman rides motorcycle with husband sitting behind

WATCH: Elderly woman rides motorcycle with husband sitting behind
'Love in midst of horror': the Auschwitz wedding

'Love in midst of horror': the Auschwitz wedding
Bangladeshi mystic fights demons with psychiatry

Bangladeshi mystic fights demons with psychiatry
Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history

Tutankhamun: Egyptians bid to reclaim their history

Latest

view all