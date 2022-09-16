Kanye West new school aims to create 'new generation of leaders'

Kanye West has reportedly opened the doors of his mysterious new Christian Preparatory school, just weeks after feuding with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their four children's education, reported DailyMail.

The 45-year-old rapper aims to create a 'new generation of leaders through classes that include athletic discipline Parkour at Donda Academy, named after his late mother, in Simi Valley, California.

The school opened to 100 young students in August, with photos circulating on social media appearing to show them in loose-fitting uniforms apparently designed by 45-year-old West's Adidas-endorsed Yeezy brand.

Donda enrolment is believed to cost $15,000 per year, but a statement on its website claims 'everyone is welcome to apply regardless of financial situation.'



To that end, as many as half of the students currently receiving tuition at the facility are believed to be the recipients of financial assistance or school scholarships.

However, a Rolling Stone probe of the school unveiled a number of abnormalities, including a lack of detail regarding the curriculum compared to similar schools.

Information from two sources also indicates that families of those enrolled in the school are mandated to sign nondisclosure agreements.



