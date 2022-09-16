 
entertainment
Friday Sep 16 2022
By
Web Desk

Kanye West new school aims to create 'new generation of leaders'

By
Web Desk

Friday Sep 16, 2022

Kanye West has reportedly opened the doors of his mysterious new Christian Preparatory school, just weeks after feuding with ex-wife Kim Kardashian over their four children's education, reported DailyMail.

The 45-year-old rapper aims to create a 'new generation of leaders through classes that include athletic discipline Parkour at Donda Academy, named after his late mother, in Simi Valley, California.

The school opened to 100 young students in August, with photos circulating on social media appearing to show them in loose-fitting uniforms apparently designed by 45-year-old West's Adidas-endorsed Yeezy brand.

Donda enrolment is believed to cost $15,000 per year, but a statement on its website claims 'everyone is welcome to apply regardless of financial situation.'

To that end, as many as half of the students currently receiving tuition at the facility are believed to be the recipients of financial assistance or school scholarships.

However, a Rolling Stone probe of the school unveiled a number of abnormalities, including a lack of detail regarding the curriculum compared to similar schools.

Information from two sources also indicates that families of those enrolled in the school are mandated to sign nondisclosure agreements. 


More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo

Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton reunion: Body language expert analyses ‘awkward’ duo
Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?

Prince Harry realising ‘cost of leaving’ royal family after Queen Elizabeth’s death?
Has Amber Heard hooked Cara Delevingue on drugs? Deets inside

Has Amber Heard hooked Cara Delevingue on drugs? Deets inside
Halle Bailey reveals she feels pressure depicting Ariel in The Little Mermaid: Here’s why

Halle Bailey reveals she feels pressure depicting Ariel in The Little Mermaid: Here’s why
Olivia Wilde is ‘all smiles’ in new pics amid ‘Don't Worry Darling’ controversy

Olivia Wilde is ‘all smiles’ in new pics amid ‘Don't Worry Darling’ controversy
Scott Disick’s latest Instagram post grabs attention

Scott Disick’s latest Instagram post grabs attention
Anne Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne set to publish on THIS date

Anne Heche’s new memoir Call Me Anne set to publish on THIS date
Mariah Carey dishes on her friendship with Meghan Markle

Mariah Carey dishes on her friendship with Meghan Markle
Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report

Netflix's Top 10 trending Movies, TV Shows: report
Eminem shares why he ended feud with Snoop Dogg

Eminem shares why he ended feud with Snoop Dogg

'Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke splits from fiance Jamie Afifi as they remain 'good friends'

'Scrubs’ star Sarah Chalke splits from fiance Jamie Afifi as they remain 'good friends'

Ben Affleck spotted with wedding band from Jennifer Lopez during morning stroll in L.A

Ben Affleck spotted with wedding band from Jennifer Lopez during morning stroll in L.A

Latest

view all