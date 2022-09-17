 
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry supported by Palace officials amid royal row over military uniform

By
Web Desk

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

file footage

Prince Harry reportedly had the support of Palace officials who rallied for him to be granted permission to wear his military uniform at a poignant event for the late Queen Elizabeth.

This comes after it was reported that Prince Harry was granted permission to wear his military uniforms after earlier being denied the same, with the Palace dictating that only ‘working royals’ could wear their uniforms to events marking the Queen’s death.

Talking to Mirror UK about the royal row over Harry’s attire, a source shared that Palace officials intervened for the Duke of Sussex to be allowed to wear his military uniform, saying: “The Duke of Sussex has served his country. He is a highly respected member of the armed forces with everything he has done for veterans.”

“It is important the Queen’s grandchildren are all made to feel welcome and comfortable as they grieve their beloved grandmother together,” the insider further said.

It is pertinent to mention that Prince Harry notably served for ten years in the British Army.


