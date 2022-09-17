Geo News becomes PCB's official content partner

The logos of the Pakistan Cricket Board (left) and Geo News. — PCB

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) is pleased to announce that Independent Media Corporation (IMC) has become successful in bidding for PCB’s Official Content Partnership Rights following a transparent, open and fair tender process.

Through this partnership, IMC's TV News Channel, Geo News, will have non-news access to all exclusive content in the period between September 2022 and August 2023.

This includes a select number of interviews with elite players/coaches/PCB officials, behind the scene footage, one-on-one interviews with star performers of the day from home international matches, 120 seconds of match highlights (for editorial purposes only) and access to the field of play on training sessions only for filming purposes.

From the PCB’s perspective, this partnership will bring the Pakistan cricket followers closer to the game through timely, accurate and fact-based information and analyses about Pakistan cricket affairs, both domestic and international, which, in turn, will contribute significantly in the image and profile building of the current and future stars, as well as protecting, promoting and enhancing the Pakistan cricket brand.

Of particular focus for both sides will be enhanced reporting and information about grassroots/pathways cricket, women’s cricket, domestic events and other PCB initiatives, as such as the Pakistan Cricket Foundation and development programmes.

Welcoming Geo News, the PCB said: “Cricket unites our nation and is probably the only national brand that is recognised, respected, followed and admired the world over.

"As such, it is the PCB’s obligation and responsibility to protect, promote and strengthen its image, profile and reputation so that Pakistan cricket continues to grow, develop and thrive."

“In this background, we are delighted to have Geo News as our Official Content Partner. Through this partnership, the PCB aims to bring its cricket fans closer to the game by keeping them abreast of all developments. The PCB already has a strong and powerful presence on the digital media, and we are confident that after having Geo News on its side, the PCB will be able to further maximise its messages, provide accurate/fact-based information to its fans and attract new audiences."

“The PCB congratulates Geo News on becoming its first-ever Official Content Partner and aims to work closer with it in the best interest of cricket and all its stakeholders.”

Sharing their excitement, Geo News said: “As the pioneer of sports coverage and sporting culture in Pakistan, Geo News is excited to enter this partnership as PCB’s Official Content Partner. This partnership means Geo News will become a one-stop shop for authentic news/analyses for Pakistan cricket fans and followers.

“This, we believe, will provide us with an opportunity to further minimise the gap between fans and Pakistan cricketers. We look forward to our mutual cause of uplifting the global image of the PCB, its initiatives and enhancements, and, most importantly, all its cricketers in an effort to make them bigger and more successful global brands.”