 
world
Saturday Sep 17 2022
By
AFP

6.6-magnitude quake strikes off Taiwan's east coast: USGS

By
AFP

Saturday Sep 17, 2022

A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File
A seismograph takes readings of an earthquake. — AFP/File 

  • 6.0-magnitude earthquake hit just after 9:30pm.
  • Local media initially reported no injuries or damage from the quake.
  • Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as island lies near junction of two tectonic plates.

TAIPEI: A 6.6-magnitude earthquake struck off the east coast of Taiwan on Saturday, the US Geological Survey said.

The quake hit just after 9:30pm (1330 GMT) about 50 kilometres (30 miles) north of the coastal city of Taitung at 10 kilometres deep, the USGS said.

Local media initially reported no injuries or damage from the quake.

Taiwan’s Central Weather Bureau put the magnitude slightly lower at 6.4 but said it was shallower at 7.3 kilometres.

Taiwan is regularly hit by earthquakes as the island lies near the junction of two tectonic plates.

The island does not issue tsunami warnings unless a quake is more powerful than magnitude 7.0.

Some earthquakes of 6.0 or more can prove deadly, although much depends on where the quake strikes and at what depth.

But the USGS estimated there was a low likelihood of casualties on Saturday, though said some damage was possible.

More From World:

Putin tells Europe: if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2

Putin tells Europe: if you want gas then open Nord Stream 2
Cheetahs return to India after 70-year absence

Cheetahs return to India after 70-year absence
Iran woman's death after morals police arrest sparks protests

Iran woman's death after morals police arrest sparks protests
Another beautiful songbird likely faces extinction

Another beautiful songbird likely faces extinction

Study shows 80pc people lie on dating apps

Study shows 80pc people lie on dating apps

With a grin, Putin warns Ukraine: the war can get more serious

With a grin, Putin warns Ukraine: the war can get more serious
Vandalism of Sikh leader’s poster, Hindu temple triggers tension in Toronto

Vandalism of Sikh leader’s poster, Hindu temple triggers tension in Toronto
Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'

Indian PM Modi tells Russia's Putin now 'is not an era of war'
Israel attacks Damascus airport, five soldiers killed, Syria says

Israel attacks Damascus airport, five soldiers killed, Syria says
Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — an opportunity to Bolster Eurasian Convergence

Shanghai Cooperation Organisation — an opportunity to Bolster Eurasian Convergence

Latest

view all