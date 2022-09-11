 
world
Sunday Sep 11 2022
By
Reuters

Hundreds evacuated in west Indonesia after magnitude 6.1 earthquake

By
Reuters

Sunday Sep 11, 2022

Residents evacuate following an earthquake, in Mentawai Islands, Indonesia, in this picture obtained from social media. — Reuters/File
  • Magnitude 5.3 quake follows initial tremors in Mentawai Islands.
  • Authorities say no danger of tsunami. 
  • Falling wood injures one person in the head.

JAKARTA: About 200 people were evacuated to higher ground after an earthquake of magnitude 6.1 struck islands in western Indonesia on Sunday, causing some property damage, the country’s disaster mitigation agency BNPB said.

The quake in the Mentawai Islands west of Sumatra struck at a depth of 27 km (17 miles) and was followed by one of magnitude 5.3 in the same area, authorities said. There was no danger of tsunami.

One person was injured in the head by falling wood, and a school and health centre were among properties slightly damaged, the disaster agency said.

Read more: 6.1-magnitude quake strikes off Indonesia's Sumatra island

Mentawai resident Nurjuli Hasanah told Reuters the quake felt strong and shook her wooden house. “Some of (the residents) are still in an evacuation shelter and some have gone back home,” she said.

Also on Sunday, east of the vast Indonesian archipelago, an earthquake of magnitude 7.6 struck the Eastern New Guinea region in Papua New Guinea, reportedly damaging property and spreading panic among residents.

Indonesia straddles the “Pacific Ring of Fire”, where different tectonic plates of the Earth’s crust meet and create frequent seismic activity. 

