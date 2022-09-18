WATCH: Man 'moon-walking' upside down underwater takes internet by storm

Jaydeep Gonhil seen dancing underwater in this screengrab of a video posted on Instagram.

Netizens were awestruck by the flawless dancing skills of an Indian man who moonwalked underwater and then flipped upside down to do the same.



Jaydeep Gonhil, better known as "Hydroman of India", posted the video of his amazing stunt, captioning it as:

“For my audience who wanted to see my version.”

The video of it went viral on social media where Gonhil danced on a billiard table on Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' soundtrack. The more surprising thing about Gonhil was that he was without an oxygen cylinder for all the time he stayed underwater.

The dancer was hailed for his execution of the dance moves perfectly underwater and then upside down.

Have a look at the video here:



The video was posted on September 8 and has so far garnered over 8 million views, 844,171 likes and hundreds of comments. Gonhil's Instagram profile is full of his many other underwater dance performances.