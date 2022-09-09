Asia Cup 2022: Netizens think Afg vs Ind match was 'fixed'

India´s Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2L) celebrates with teammates after bowling out Afghanistan´s Rahmanullah Gurbaz (not pictured) during the Asia Cup Twenty20 international cricket Super Four match between Afghanistan and India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on September 8, 2022. — AFP

Afghanistan were badly humiliated by India in Thursday's match of the Asia Cup 2022 as Virat Kohli hit his first international century since November 2019 with a maiden T20 ton for his side, thrashing the opponents.

India handed Afghanistan a massive target of 212 with just two wickets down. Already jaded by their defeat to Pakistan in the previous Asia Cup fixture and dismissal from the tournament, the Afghans lost four wickets for just nine runs in three overs and the rest is history.

However, cricket fans think that the match was "fixed" and Afghanistan deliberately performed badly to help India win.

