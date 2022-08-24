 
world
Wednesday Aug 24 2022
By
Web Desk

These African kids lipsyncing, dancing to popular songs will steal your heart

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Aug 24, 2022

African children have taken the internet by storm with their amazing dance moves. — Screengrab via Instagram
African children have taken the internet by storm with their amazing dance moves. — Screengrab via Instagram

A bunch of African children have taken the internet by storm with their amazing dance moves and lip-syncing. 

Uganda-based NGO Masaka Kids Africana has posted these videos. The NGO supports orphan children in the region whose parents die due to war, famine, or disease.

In the most recent video, the talented kids can be seen dancing to the song 'Electricity' by Pheelz and Davido.

One boy can be seen lip-syncing while he holds a stick like a mic. Another pretended to play the drums, while the third kid danced his heart out.

The caption read: "Good vibes all the way." The video has garnered over five million views.

Social media users expressed their love for the children. One user called them "baby kings", while many called them "adorable".

In one of the videos, they were seen grooving to a popular Bollywood song "Gallan Goodiyan".

In one video, the children can be seen dancing to a Punjabi hit.

The NGO has over four million followers on Instagram and regularly publishes content. 

More From World:

We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now

We have solutions to give everyone access to cooling, but we need to act now
Defiant Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after invasion

Defiant Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after invasion
Woman kills herself after being tortured for dowry and birthing baby girl

Woman kills herself after being tortured for dowry and birthing baby girl
India's NDTV shares soar after Adani's 'totally unexpected' bid

India's NDTV shares soar after Adani's 'totally unexpected' bid
ICC's Wasim Khan calls on Pakistan Olympic Association to do better by athletes

ICC's Wasim Khan calls on Pakistan Olympic Association to do better by athletes
Afghan refugees, migrants protest in UAE over uncertain future

Afghan refugees, migrants protest in UAE over uncertain future
Revival of 2015 nuclear deal in sight as Iran eases demands

Revival of 2015 nuclear deal in sight as Iran eases demands
FIA misused Interpol's system to get yellow notices against minors Zainab and Zuneriah

FIA misused Interpol's system to get yellow notices against minors Zainab and Zuneriah
India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says

India forced Twitter to put agent on payroll, whistleblower says
India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March

India fires three officers for accidentally firing missile into Pakistan in March
Take a look at Elon Musk's never-before-seen photos auctioned by college girlfriend

Take a look at Elon Musk's never-before-seen photos auctioned by college girlfriend
Poliovirus is re-emerging worldwide: How dangerous is it?

Poliovirus is re-emerging worldwide: How dangerous is it?

Latest

view all