Sunday Sep 18 2022
Leonardo DiCaprio is 'lazy' and 'selfish' lover, woman shares first-hand experience

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Leonardo DiCaprio is branded a self-centered lover, as per a bestfriend of one of his former partners.

Speaking to Star Magazine, the insider shared a bizarre account of her pal's time with the Titanic actor. 

"Leonardo DiCaprio is selfish, lazy and downright rude. She [my friend] told me that during the act, Leo put on headphones and even started vaping!

"The woman was so confused by the situation, embarrassed and hoping for things to change.

"But Leo continues to lie there, listening to MGMT, while his "date" was left wondering what was in this for her," the source concluded.

The report comes amid Leo's headline-making romance with American supermodel Gigi Hadid.

