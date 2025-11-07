Timothée Chalamet reveals he was once stopped from ruining his career

Timothée Chalamet recently remembered how he was admonished to wear a particular outfit to his first film premiere out of fear of ruining his career.

Vogue’s cover story for December was published on Thursday, November 6, in which the 29-year-old American-French actor recalled early days of his career when his inner circle tried to stop him from making a huge mistake by wearing an outfit of his choice to his first movie premiere.

Advertisement

For those unaware, Chalamet, who played Elio Perlman in the Luca Guadagnino 2017 movie, Call Me By Your Name, was all set to be shown at the Berlin International Film Festival.

Before the premiere, Haider Ackermann and the Oscar-nominated star crossed paths, and he noticed the French fashion designer in a pink Berluti trench coat, which caught his attention.

In his interview, Chalamet called to mind seeing Ackermann in “this big raincoat, and I was like, ‘Oh, boom. That’s what I’m wearing;’” however, his publicist completely disapproved of his idea.

The publicist said, “It was like, ‘You’re not even going to get off the ground! You’re going to ruin what you’re doing before you get going.’”

“I had to put the pink jacket on,” the Dune star stated.

It is pertinent to mention that Chalamet wore the pink Berluti trench coat atop a black suit with a black sweater and black leather boots at the Berlin Film Festival in February 2017.