Sunday Sep 18 2022
NSYNC Lance Bass vouches for Britney Spears' comeback, 'I know Britney, she loves performing'

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

NSYNC Lance Bass believes Britney Spears will perform again
NSYNC alum Lance Bass is rooting for his long-time friend Britney Spears. In an interview with the Rolling Stone, Bass said that the Toxic singer isn’t done with music yet.

“I want her to do whatever she feels comfortable with for sure,” Bass told Rolling Stone. “And yes, right now, I’m sure she’s not thinking about performing and being on set anywhere, but I know Britney, and she loves performing. She loves being an entertainer, and I see her back on that stage at some point. I don’t know if it’s anytime soon, but we all want her to make new music.”

Spears recently came out of her 13-year conservatorship of which her father, Jamie Spears, was in charge. The singer’s father was handling her financial affairs and her as a person. Mr Spears was suspended as conservator of her financial estate in September 2021, replaced by an accountant chosen by Britney and her lawyer, reports BBC.

“We got a little tease with Elton John, so we want a full album. If she tours with it or not doesn’t matter. We just want the music,” Bass added. “Give us some music, girl. We’re all supporting her.”

When asked how the Gimme More singer was doing and if the two have caught up, Bass said that Spears was coping with the trauma and is surrounded by friends.

“We’re supposed to be meeting up because we’re going to hang with the kiddos at some point, but she seems super happy. She’s just dealing with coming down from this traumatic experience the last 10 years of her life, and I think that takes a lot of getting used to, and probably I’m sure, going into therapy or whatever you have to do, to really get your thoughts straight about what had gone down. She’s got a lot of trauma to deal with.”

