Prince George, Louis, Princess Charlotte meet Meghan Markle, Harry

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle reportedly met Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children during their stay in UK for Queen’s funeral.



According to Hello magazine, Meghan and Harry had a short but sweet reunion with Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte on Prince Harry’s 38th birthday.

The report further says on Thursday afternoon, Prince of Wales Prince William returned to Windsor after collecting his children from school.

When the father of three passed Harry and Meghan as they were heading in the opposite direction, the two brothers drove past each other but then stopped, reversed, wound down their windows and chatted for a while.

Meanwhile, William and Harry along with Queen’s other grandchildren mounted a vigil around her coffin Saturday.

King Charles' sons stood guard around the crowned casket in London´s Westminster Hall as members of the public, who had waited several hours to file past the catafalque, paid their last respects.