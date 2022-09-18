 
entertainment
Sunday Sep 18 2022
By
Web Desk

Psychic predicts THIS 'hardworking' royal will be 'Duchess of Edinburgh'

By
Web Desk

Sunday Sep 18, 2022

Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter, Princess Anne, is destined to be the Duchess of Edinburgh, claims a psychic.

Asparagus psychic says she predicted Queen's death after looking at her final picture with PM Liz Truss.

She said: “The spears formed a crown with some broken off which indicated to me that there would be a great royal sadness.

“When I saw pictures of the Queen welcoming Liz Truss I noticed how frail she looked and I said to my friend 'it won't be long now'.

“I thought back to my readings of the spears and just thought to myself 'oh no'.

“I am a huge fan of the Queen and I was very sad when she died."

Spilling further bombshells, the psychic shared she sees Princess Anne, not Queen daughter-in-law Sophie Wessex as the Duchess of Edinburgh.

“In one formation, I saw the spears make the letter 'A' pointing to the letter 'E'.

Psychic predicts THIS hardworking royal will be Duchess of Edinburgh

“From this I interpreted this as Princess Anne being made Duchess of Edinburgh which would be a wonderful tribute to her father who she was very close to.

“She is the most hardworking of the royals and I think it would be very fitting for her to have the title Duchess of Edinburgh.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success

King Charles’ popularity ‘eclipsed’ by Prince William, Kate Middleton’s success
Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE

Kate Middleton, William engage in RARE PDA as netizens call out lack of affection: SEE
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘self-serving attacks’ making royal legacy ‘fodder’
Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami

Lady Gaga gets emotional after abrupt ending of her Chromatica Ball concert in Miami
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King

Princess Beatrice, Eugenie accept Charles as new King
King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside

King Charles, Camilla LEAKED phone call that drove Diana 'sick': Contents inside
Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth

Piers Morgan reacts to Princess Beatrice, Eugenie’s ‘heartfelt’ statement about Queen Elizabeth
Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown

Mariah Carey relives 25 year old single with Millie Bobby Brown
King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why

King Charles predicted to give up Crown 'within next 12 months': Here's Why
David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin

David Beckham paid subtle tribute to his ‘royalist’ grandfather as he visited Queen’s coffin
Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert

Prince William, Harry created 'high tension' at Queen vigil: Body language expert
King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

King Charles III’s security guard is ‘a real Kingsman’: royal fans

Latest

view all